Thursday, June 8, 2023
Sports

Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Managing Editor
Coronado’s U13 team will play at Bradley Field at 1:30pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Submitted photo.

Coronado is hosting all of the Little League U13 All Star games starting this Saturday, June 10th through June 26th at Bradley Field. Everyone is encouraged to head to Bradley Field (the corner of Second Street and B Avenue) to cheer on the Coronado U13 team (pictured above) in their first game this Saturday at 1:30pm. Wear all black to match the Coronado team and show your support. Go Nado! ⚾



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

