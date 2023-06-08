Little League U13 All Star Games in Coronado

Coronado is hosting all of the Little League U13 All Star games starting this Saturday, June 10th through June 26th at Bradley Field. Everyone is encouraged to head to Bradley Field (the corner of Second Street and B Avenue) to cheer on the Coronado U13 team (pictured above) in their first game this Saturday at 1:30pm. Wear all black to match the Coronado team and show your support. Go Nado! ⚾





