Coronado High Student Art Piece Dedicated to CHS Principal Karin Mellina

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, hundreds of Coronado High School students and staff gathered in the school library for the unveiling of a collaborative painting completed by senior AP/Portfolio art students.

The beach-life inspired 16-panel collaborative painting is the first in a series of four paintings that will be displayed on the back wall of the library.

Prior to the reveal, a group of senior students announced that they were dedicating the painting to Principal Karin Mellina. They asked her to come forward and sit in a specially decorated chair during the dedication speeches given by six students.

“The incredible connection so many of us have to her (Mellina) was what made us decide to dedicate this piece to her. We wanted her to know how much she means to us. She was our principal in middle school, and she is our principal now as we graduate from high school. She has seen us in a lot of stages of our lives, it’s different than any other teacher or administrator,” shared CHS senior Audrey Slaughter.

The ceremony was emotional as students spoke about Principal Mellina. They shared what she means to them, and the influence she has had on them as individuals and as a group for so many years.

“She does so much for students with special needs, like me and my two brothers. She is the most reassuring presence. I am going to miss her so much, she has been with me since sixth grade,” said CHS senior Keelie Wykes.

Mellina was overwhelmed by the surprise dedication. “I had no idea they were going to do this and I can’t even process it yet. This means everything to me. This class is very special and I love these amazing kiddos. And the painting is incredible, I love it!” she said.

The party continued after the reveal, with food, drinks, and live music performed by the student band Turtlefin.

Karin Mellina has been the principal of CHS since the 2021-2022 school year. She has worked in CUSD for twenty years and was the principal of Coronado Middle School for six years prior to moving to CHS.

