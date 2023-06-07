Wednesday, June 7, 2023
EducationPeople

Coronado High Student Art Piece Dedicated to CHS Principal Karin Mellina

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, hundreds of Coronado High School students and staff gathered in the school library for the unveiling of a collaborative painting completed by senior AP/Portfolio art students.

The beach-life inspired 16-panel collaborative painting is the first in a series of four paintings that will be displayed on the back wall of the library.

Prior to the reveal, a group of senior students announced that they were dedicating the painting to Principal Karin Mellina. They asked her to come forward and sit in a specially decorated chair during the dedication speeches given by six students.

“The incredible connection so many of us have to her (Mellina) was what made us decide to dedicate this piece to her. We wanted her to know how much she means to us. She was our principal in middle school, and she is our principal now as we graduate from high school. She has seen us in a lot of stages of our lives, it’s different than any other teacher or administrator,” shared CHS senior Audrey Slaughter.

The ceremony was emotional as students spoke about Principal Mellina. They shared what she means to them, and the influence she has had on them as individuals and as a group for so many years.

“She does so much for students with special needs, like me and my two brothers. She is the most reassuring presence. I am going to miss her so much, she has been with me since sixth grade,” said CHS senior Keelie Wykes.

Keelie Wykes and Karin Mellina.

Mellina was overwhelmed by the surprise dedication. “I had no idea they were going to do this and I can’t even process it yet. This means everything to me. This class is very special and I love these amazing kiddos. And the painting is incredible, I love it!” she said.

The party continued after the reveal, with food, drinks, and live music performed by the student band Turtlefin.

Karin Mellina has been the principal of CHS since the 2021-2022 school year. She has worked in CUSD for twenty years and was the principal of Coronado Middle School for six years prior to moving to CHS.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CHS Powderpuff: Class of 2023 Wins 26-8 in End-of-Year Tradition

Education

Order a Ribbon Lei from Girl Scout Troop 6136 to Celebrate your Scholar

People

Coronado Fourth of July Receives Support from Nicolls Design Build

People

“Pesos” is An Eye-opening Look at Corruption on Both Sides of the Border with a Coronado Connection

Community News

Coronado Historical Association to hold Annual Member Meeting and Election of Directors and Officers – July 27

Education

CoSA Senior Showcases – Musical Theatre and Drama and Instrumental Music – June 5

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Fourth of July Receives Support from Nicolls Design Build

Letters to the Editor

Awaken Church and Its Pastor’s Online Presence

Community News

Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Start Date Delayed

Community News

Beer by the Bay Returning to Ferry Landing September 23

Letters to the Editor

Introduction and Intentions of Awaken Church

Community News

Crown City Magazine Celebrates Coronado’s Surfing Community with the 5th Annual SURF Photo Contest!

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.