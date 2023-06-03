Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Begins June 11

Sunday, June 11 to Monday, September 4

Every 15 minutes / Seven Days a Week

9am to 9:30pm,

Until 10:30pm Fridays and Saturdays

The City of Coronado’s free Summer Shuttle will begin service on June 11, 2023. The popular service helps both residents and visitors get around town during Coronado’s busy summer season when public parking is limited.

Four brightly wrapped buses will run from June 11 through Labor Day. On July 4, special bus service for Cays residents will once again be offered. As parking is at a premium on the Fourth of July, this free transportation option will provide a convenient alternative to driving for Cays residents.

For the Summer Shuttle bus schedules and special hours of operation on July 4, check the Free Summer Shuttle brochure online here.





