Saturday, June 3, 2023
Community News

Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Begins June 11

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Sunday, June 11 to Monday, September 4
Every 15 minutes / Seven Days a Week
9am to 9:30pm,
Until 10:30pm Fridays and Saturdays

The City of Coronado’s free Summer Shuttle will begin service on June 11, 2023. The popular service helps both residents and visitors get around town during Coronado’s busy summer season when public parking is limited.

Four brightly wrapped buses will run from June 11 through Labor Day. On July 4, special bus service for Cays residents will once again be offered. As parking is at a premium on the Fourth of July, this free transportation option will provide a convenient alternative to driving for Cays residents.

For the Summer Shuttle bus schedules and special hours of operation on July 4, check the Free Summer Shuttle brochure online here.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Beer by the Bay Returning to Ferry Landing September 23

Community News

Coronado Historical Association to hold Annual Member Meeting and Election of Directors and Officers – July 27

Community News

Calling all Junior Chefs, Summer 2023

Community News

Calling all Fashionistas, Coronado Summer Camps 2023

Community News

Music Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

Community News

Dance Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Crown City Magazine Celebrates Coronado’s Surfing Community with the 5th Annual SURF Photo Contest!

People

Coronado Woman’s Club Supports Coronado Fourth of July

Military

San Diego Automotive Museum Offering Free Admission to Active-duty Military and Their Families

Military

Naval Special Warfare Commander Speaks at Coronado Memorial Day Service

Letters to the Editor

Stop the Sewage that Closes the Beaches of Coronado, Silver Strand and Imperial Beach

Travel

Rail Service Cleared to Resume Through San Clemente

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.