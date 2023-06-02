Friday, June 2, 2023
Community News

Dance Camps in Coronado, Summer 2023

2 min.
This summer,  Coronado Recreation is offering nineteen specialty dance camps!

The “Cheer and Dance Camps” are the perfect to place to learn chants, tricks and dance routines! Cheer and Dance Camps are offered the weeks of June 19-23, and August 7-11.

“Dance Camp,” July 3-7 and July 31-Aug 4, and “Contemporary and Jazz Dance Camp,” June 26-30 , are the best ways for a child to learn ballet, jazz and contemporary dance.

If dancing to favorite songs is more your child’s style, have them join one of the “Hip Hop Camps” during the weeks of June 19-23, July 10-14 and July 17-21. There, they will learn the newest dance steps around.

A specialized “Ballet and Tap Dance Workshop Camp” will be held August 14-18 for dancers to work on their classical feet and arm positions, rhythm, timing and coordination to choreography routines.

For tumbling check out the “Tumbling and Acrobatics Camp” July 31-Aug 4 and the “Acro and Dance Camp” offered July 24-28 to learn rolls, handstands, cartwheels and more.

Dancers interested in auditioning for the Heart to Art (H2A) Dance Team can attend the “H2A Dance Team Introduction,” August 8-17 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, open to 4 to 10 year olds. In this program, dancers will learn dance routines, performance skills and how the dance team audition process works. Then, auditions to be a part of this hip hop performance group, the award-winning H2A Dance Teams, will be held at the community center on Tuesday, August 22.

For preschoolers (ages 3-5) there is “Twirl, Spin and Jump” (June 26-30) along with specialized versions of the Hip Hop, Dance and Acro Camps for 4-6 year olds on the weeks listed above.

At the end of each camp week, participants show what they have learned in one awesome performance for family and friends. All these dance camps are being held in the beautiful Coronado Community Center Dance Studio.

There is also a Before and After Camp program that can be added onto to a dance camp registration so that children can be at camp from 7 am to 6 pm. This is a great opportunity for working parents and for children who want to be at camp all day. Open to children ages 6-12, the Before and After Camp staff provide a full day of fun including games, crafts, sports, science activities, cooking, contest and themed activities, all in Glorietta Bay Park.

Space is limited in each camp. For more information or to register for these camps, check out the website at www.coronado.ca.us/recreation or call 619-522-7342.



