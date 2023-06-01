Thursday, June 1, 2023
Community News

Coronado Arts Academy – Passionate about Music Education, Mentorship, and Investing in Community

1 min.
“Kianna absolutely adores Ms. Alissa and the speed at which she has picked up the basics over the last two months has been special to see. We are so grateful for Coronado Arts Academy.” – Thelma, Kianna’s mom

Welcome to Coronado Arts Academy, where we’re passionate about music education, mentorship, and investing in our community. We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to explore their musical talents and express themselves creatively.

Our experienced instructors provide personalized music lessons that focus on developing fundamental skills and a deep appreciation for music. We believe in the power of mentorship and provide a supportive environment for students to learn and grow under the guidance of skilled musicians.

CAA students, teachers, and friends perform at 2023 Coronado’s Talent to support the Coronado School’s Foundation and Coronado School of the Arts

Plus, we’re all about giving back to our community by collaborating with local schools and organizations to promote music education. Join us on a musical journey today!  Sign up for a free lesson at www.coronadoartsacademy.org.

Buona Forchetta owner Matteo Cattaneo and CAA director Frank Ralls partner to raise money for CoSA (Coronado School of the Arts) at 2023 CAA Open House.
Buona Forchetta owner Matteo Cattaneo and CAA director Frank Ralls partner to raise money for CoSA (Coronado School of the Arts) at 2023 CAA Open House.

 

 

 

 



