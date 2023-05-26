Friday, May 26, 2023
EducationEntertainment

CoSA’s DigArts Extravaganza was an Extravagant Display of CHS Talent

3 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
The Coronado Performing Arts Center main stage theatre was ready to go!

On Thursday, May 25th, the Coronado School of the Arts Digital Art Conservatories held their annual student art showcase. The event was held in the Coronado Performing Arts Center at Coronado High School (CHS) from 5 to 7:30 pm.

All four of the digital arts conservatories had presence at this exhibition. Those conservatories are: animation, film, graphic design, and game design. Additionally, the CHS digital photography class had pictures on display as well. CoSA teachers were recognized for their dedication to both the arts and their students. Anna Woerman (graphic design and digital photography), Kong Chho (animation and game design), and Michelle Evenson (film) received exuberant applause from guests in attendance.

CoSA graphic design display board in Coronado Performing Arts Center lobby.

Guests began in the lobby area of the theatre at 5 pm where a gallery of student art was on display – photographs and graphic design prints were mounted on boards for guests to view. Additionally, there were opportunities for guests to play games created by the CoSA game design students.

CoSA game design display for guests to try.

When the clock struck 5:30, guests were swiftly moved into the theatre as the animation screenings began. While the first year animation students presented their color theory shorts, the higher grade levels presented short film style animations. Genres for these shorts ranged from comical to sentimental to activistic.

After all four years of animation films were presented there was a brief intermission for guests to vote on their favorites from each level.

After the intermission, the CoSA film conservatory presented their films. Each grade level in this conservatory had a different theme to present. Freshman presented films focusing on color theory. Sophomores completed documentary films. The range of subjects covered in these includes San Diego-based bands, border patrol, friendship statistics, and immigration stories. Then, juniors were tasked to create noir films. Baxter Simpson, CoSA film junior, won Judge’s Choice for his noir film. Hayden Ellinger and Troy Martin, CoSA film juniors, took home the Viewer’s Choice award for their mafia-inspired noir film. Finally, seniors presented short films in a style of their choice. These directors wrote their scripts, casted actors, composed shots, and edited the film together.

Following the same process as before, when the final film reel ended guests were invited to vote on their favorites.

Awards for this year’s students included DigArts Senior Recognition and Judges Best. The Viewers Choice Awards were specific for each conservatory with awards like “Best Documentary” and “Best Interactive Design.”

This end-of-year event is a very anticipated one that students, staff, and the Coronado community always look forward to. The talented student artists are thrilled by the support of the community that shows up. “I love showing off our work to all of the supportive friends and family. I also love getting to watch my classmates work,” says Troy Martin, CoSA junior.

Creativity and work ethic shined brightly at this year’s DigArts Extravaganza. Make a note to attend next year’s event, where the talented CoSA artists will again surely present impressive work.

CoSA digital photography display board in Coronado Performing Arts Center lobby.



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Police Open Investigation into Case Involving CUSD Faculty Member

Education

CSF Summer Academy Registration Now Open, Classes Begin June 20

Community News

An Evening with New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa – June 8

Entertainment

An Evening with Pulitzer Prize Finalist & Author Luis Alberto Urrea – June 9

Education

Peter Kuhns Selected as Next Principal of Coronado Village Elementary School

Education

Coronado Middle School Selects New Assistant Principal Nestor Daniel Espinoza-Agraz

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Islander In-Style: Spring Trends for Teens

Education

Coronado High School Feminist Club Makes Cards for Local Shelters

Education

Coronado High Chapter of National Honor Society Inducts New Members

Stage

CoSA Spring Musical “Footloose” Will Leave You Singing and Ready to Dance

Education

“Figments of Your Imagination” – New CoSA Visual Arts Exhibit Unveiled to the Public

Community News

Medieval Day at the Coronado Public Library is a Regal Success

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.