CoSA’s DigArts Extravaganza was an Extravagant Display of CHS Talent

On Thursday, May 25th, the Coronado School of the Arts Digital Art Conservatories held their annual student art showcase. The event was held in the Coronado Performing Arts Center at Coronado High School (CHS) from 5 to 7:30 pm.

All four of the digital arts conservatories had presence at this exhibition. Those conservatories are: animation, film, graphic design, and game design. Additionally, the CHS digital photography class had pictures on display as well. CoSA teachers were recognized for their dedication to both the arts and their students. Anna Woerman (graphic design and digital photography), Kong Chho (animation and game design), and Michelle Evenson (film) received exuberant applause from guests in attendance.

Guests began in the lobby area of the theatre at 5 pm where a gallery of student art was on display – photographs and graphic design prints were mounted on boards for guests to view. Additionally, there were opportunities for guests to play games created by the CoSA game design students.

When the clock struck 5:30, guests were swiftly moved into the theatre as the animation screenings began. While the first year animation students presented their color theory shorts, the higher grade levels presented short film style animations. Genres for these shorts ranged from comical to sentimental to activistic.

After all four years of animation films were presented there was a brief intermission for guests to vote on their favorites from each level.

After the intermission, the CoSA film conservatory presented their films. Each grade level in this conservatory had a different theme to present. Freshman presented films focusing on color theory. Sophomores completed documentary films. The range of subjects covered in these includes San Diego-based bands, border patrol, friendship statistics, and immigration stories. Then, juniors were tasked to create noir films. Baxter Simpson, CoSA film junior, won Judge’s Choice for his noir film. Hayden Ellinger and Troy Martin, CoSA film juniors, took home the Viewer’s Choice award for their mafia-inspired noir film. Finally, seniors presented short films in a style of their choice. These directors wrote their scripts, casted actors, composed shots, and edited the film together.

Following the same process as before, when the final film reel ended guests were invited to vote on their favorites.

Awards for this year’s students included DigArts Senior Recognition and Judges Best. The Viewers Choice Awards were specific for each conservatory with awards like “Best Documentary” and “Best Interactive Design.”

This end-of-year event is a very anticipated one that students, staff, and the Coronado community always look forward to. The talented student artists are thrilled by the support of the community that shows up. “I love showing off our work to all of the supportive friends and family. I also love getting to watch my classmates work,” says Troy Martin, CoSA junior.

Creativity and work ethic shined brightly at this year’s DigArts Extravaganza. Make a note to attend next year’s event, where the talented CoSA artists will again surely present impressive work.





