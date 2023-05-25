Community Protest to “Stop the Sewage” – May 27

A protest is planned in Coronado for Saturday, May 27 at 11am to call attention to the decades-long pollution of the ocean water and beaches along California’s southernmost coast due to raw sewage from Mexico. The event will take place at Coronado’s Central Beach near where Loma Ave meets Ocean Boulevard (south of both the main lifeguard tower and the volleyball courts).

The goal of the protest is to demand action from elected officials – County Supervisors, State Representatives, the California Department of Public Health, California Governor Newsom; the Federal Government, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Environmental Protection Agency Director Regan – to declare a public health emergency for the nine miles of California beaches that are closed from raw sewage while we await action from Baja California, Mexico.

As stated by StopTheSewage.org, a website for those interested in joining the fight, “The economic devastation of the San Diego tourism industries, environmental degradation, and the extreme likelihood of poisonous infections for our families, Navy SEALS, and military on their own training grounds, first responders, Border Patrol agents, lifeguards, and even pets at dog beach is unacceptable. We cannot wait for decades-long solutions

that are ‘only on the drawing board.’ We demand public health protection from our government now.”





