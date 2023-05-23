Tuesday, May 23, 2023
FeaturedPeople

Six Coronado High School Students Awarded The Sand Dollar Scholarship

1 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond

 

Audrey DeVore, Alexis Hammond, Meghan Kurtz, Leah Schrum, Tayah Bubulka, Jay Sullivan

The Sand Dollar Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to ten students in San Diego County. Six of them were from the class of 2023 at Coronado High School. Alexis Hammond, Jay Sullivan, Tayah Bubulka, Leah Schrum, Meghan Kurtz, and Audrey DeVore were among the recipients of various monetary amounts that will be distributed directly to their chosen university where they’ll be headed this fall. A ceremony was held on Sunday, May 21st at the RDML Brad Rosen’s residence. Additionally, 16 charity organizations were granted funding. 

Scholarship Winners

The Sand Dollar Scholarship is made available through the Naval Officer Spouses’ Club of San Diego (NOSC). NOSC is a non-profit organization focused on providing enrichment and mentorship to military spouses through planned social and fellowship events. NOSC also offers philanthropic support with annual donations of about $50,000 to local scholarships and charities from the proceeds generated from the sales at the Sand Dollar Shop located at the North Island Navy Base. For more information about this organization, you can email NOSC President, Rosalie Bossler at [email protected].

Various charitable organization grant recipients



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

History

Sid Stockdale Speaks: New Memoir Chronicles a Family’s Story of Survival, Love and Grit

Entertainment

A Village + Art (and Music, Shopping, Wine & More) Brings Community All Together at Second Art & Wine Festival

People

Coronado Fourth of July Expands Board of Directors

Education

CUSD Update: 4×4 Committee Delivers Report on Bell Schedule, Most Students Say “It Works for Them”

People

Ukrainian Refugee Moms Celebrate Mother’s Day with their Children at Coronado Shores

People

Inside the Grassroots Movement that Brought Food, Water, and Supplies to Jacumba’s Migrant Camps

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.