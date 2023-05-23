Six Coronado High School Students Awarded The Sand Dollar Scholarship

The Sand Dollar Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to ten students in San Diego County. Six of them were from the class of 2023 at Coronado High School. Alexis Hammond, Jay Sullivan, Tayah Bubulka, Leah Schrum, Meghan Kurtz, and Audrey DeVore were among the recipients of various monetary amounts that will be distributed directly to their chosen university where they’ll be headed this fall. A ceremony was held on Sunday, May 21st at the RDML Brad Rosen’s residence. Additionally, 16 charity organizations were granted funding.

The Sand Dollar Scholarship is made available through the Naval Officer Spouses’ Club of San Diego (NOSC). NOSC is a non-profit organization focused on providing enrichment and mentorship to military spouses through planned social and fellowship events. NOSC also offers philanthropic support with annual donations of about $50,000 to local scholarships and charities from the proceeds generated from the sales at the Sand Dollar Shop located at the North Island Navy Base. For more information about this organization, you can email NOSC President, Rosalie Bossler at [email protected].





