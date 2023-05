The Goofy Grizzlies won the Intermediate baseball championship at Bradley field this past Saturday with a final score of 7-6. One of the best championship games in years. It was standing room only as many local residents came by to enjoy some spring baseball and cheer on their friends, family and neighborhood boys. Excellent play by all with Parker Hyde starting off the pitching, followed by Conor Hatcher, with Joey Rudowicz closing it out.

