Saturday, May 20, 2023
Psychological Manipulation Presentation (video)

1 min.
On Saturday, May 13th, Diane Benscoter, founder of antidote.ngo, gave an informative presentation to the Coronado community on the damage to public health resulting from the use of psychological manipulation to spread misinformation and disinformation in many areas of society today. She shared her own personal lived experience as the foundation for her presentation.

Diane touched on numerous specific techniques used to essentially “trick” vulnerable members of the public into trusting charismatic leaders who use psychological manipulation to build a following. She also talked about how one might be able to help relatives, friends, and neighbors see the truth and get out of whatever group they have joined.

The presentation was recorded and can be watched on YouTube here and shared with others who might be interested.

Diane also is offering community members a chance to get a signed copy of her book Shoes of a Servant by donating $50 or more to Antidote using this link: antidote.ngo/donate-2.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

