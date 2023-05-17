Coronado’s Glorietta Boulevard Historic Houses Impress During Mother’s Day Home Tour

Glorietta Boulevard was the perfect place to be for the Coronado Historical Association’s (CHA) Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour, which began as a Christmas home tour decades ago. This was the first time that the homes for the highly anticipated annual tour were all located on the same street. Glorietta Blvd. was one of the last neighborhoods created in the village and was originally known as “the flats.” Previously, it was the site of a nine-hole golf course commissioned by Elisha Babcock and designed by golfer T.W. Tetley. After just three seasons, in 1900, a new golf course was developed across the village, and homes began to be constructed on Glorietta Blvd; and many of those historic homes are still there today.

This year’s event was co-chaired by Anne Stockdale and her mother Jean Watson, a Coronado resident since 1960. Anne shares, “It was a wonderful home tour for Coronado on Mother’s Day! A huge thank you to the community for participating and making it such a great success. Thanks also to our team and the many docents and volunteers, who so happily greeted everyone.”

The planning team also included Beth Fleming, a member of the CHA’s Board of Directors, and Mary Farley, CHA’s Community Curator. It took more than 100 volunteers, including CHS National Honor Society and NJROTC volunteers, to pull off this amazing event, which is the largest fundraiser for CHA. Farley notes, “We started planning with the GEM houses on Glorietta and then thought how amazing it would be to make it a walkable tour.”

With a Neoclassical style, 600 Glorietta Blvd. stands out with its dramatic two-story porch and four Doric columns. Interesting to note is that this home has only been owned by two families since it was built in 1921. The house was started by E.I. Hill and then sold to Charles Amos, who completed the home. His wife Doris is noted to be the first woman to surf in Coronado, and the duo were both accomplished violists. A major addition took place after it was sold in 1995, which greatly increased the footprint of the home, yet still it maintains its historic charm, with unique elements such as an original vegetable saver in the kitchen.

680 Glorietta Blvd. is an outstanding example of a Colonial Revival style home, but what you notice most about the exterior are the Great Blue Herons who relocated their nests in a tree on the property when the giant pine tree at the Coronado Library was pruned way back in the 1990s. The original owner was Estella Adams, a teacher at Coronado Beach School, who had the house built in 1926 for $5,500. She operated a nursery school there and at other locations through the years. The home was also the home to the two Navy families of Rear Admiral Rodee and Captain Norval R. Richardson.

Built by a former Coronado Mayor, Walter Vestal, in 1940 for just $10,500, the gorgeous home at 710 Glorietta Blvd. had three senior naval officers live in it in the first two decades after completion. This eclectic Italian Renaissance Revival-style home also has elements of Mediterranean influences and recently underwent a major renovation with the addition of a guest house, while maintaining some of the historic details, like the original arches and several light fixtures throughout. The owners were thrilled to discover the original architectural drawings when they remodeled.

The oldest home on the tour, built in 1919, “Villa Alesa” has an Italian villa flair (address withheld on request). The home has been known as the “Thompson-Waggaman house,” and has the original entry tile and gates, but was dramatically modified and updated in 2022. The cozy tearoom also has an ice cream bar, and the two-story dark, moody bar is dramatic. The star pine tree at Rotary Park, decorated each Christmas, was transplanted from the front yard of this home and donated by the original owners, the Thompson family, in 1936 in memory of Charles Thompson.

The storybook Tudor style of the home at 940 Glorietta Blvd. evokes a whimsical hobbit feeling with its curved roofline and thatched roof appearance. This home was designed by the original owner and artist Grace Healy, whose husband was a member of the Canadian parliament in the early 1900s. They hired O.W. Dorman, a well-known local contractor, who built more than 60 homes in Coronado between 1920 and 1930. This exquisite home features five fireplaces and many original elements, including the historic lead glass windows which give it a cozy feel. The owners embraced the historic elements, while modernizing it for today’s living.

Having the unique distinction of being owned by the Carlin family for almost 80 years, 1030 Glorietta Blvd., built in 1939, has been the focal point for many gatherings throughout the years. Katherine Carlin was an antique lover and history buff and helped co-found the Coronado Historical Association. She was known as Coronado’s unofficial historian and her research was compiled in the book “Coronado: The Enchanted Island,” which is still in publication. There were many original elements in this exquisite home, including the baby grand piano, which was a gift to the owner’s 16 year old daughter after she’d learned to play “Flight of the Bumblebee.”. One of the guest rooms even has magnificent views of the Coronado Yacht Club. It won the CHA’s GEM award in 2022 and has distinctive elements of the Colonial Revival style.

CHA gives a special thank you to the home owners, the title sponsor Coronado 365, and the six house sponsors: Mark Vacha Architect, Flagship Properties, Inc., the team of Christian Rice Architects, Inc., McCormick & Wright Interior Design and Cavanaugh Construction, Tontz Construction, Discover Coronado, and Flagship Cruises and Events.

This event is always an incredible way to celebrate Mother’s Day and immerse oneself in the history of Coronado, and CHA always does it with style. This year’s event also featured art auction items in each home, all with a Coronado theme.

For more information about CHA and their many events, visit coronadohistory.org.






