Coronado Unified Announces 2023 Teachers of the Year

Four teachers, one from each of the Coronado Unified School District schools, have been selected as Teachers of the Year. The four awardees were nominated and selected by their colleagues and will be recognized publicly at the May 18 school board meeting.

“Recognition of these four outstanding educators is also a celebration of the profession, and our amazing team of teachers across the district. I am inspired by their commitment to our children. Each day, they creatively engage our students and their colleagues”, said Superintendent Karl Mueller.

Laura Hill, Coronado High School, Visual Arts

In addition to being selected as the CHS Teacher of the Year, Laura Hill was chosen as the CUSD Teacher of the Year. Ms. Hill is a 27-year veteran of the district and teaches Art Foundations, and Advanced, Portfolio, and AP Art.

Colleagues Bill Lemei and Sandy Davis both commended Hill for her passion for both art and teaching. “She takes all the risks she asks her students to take. She usually jumps off the emotional cliff first. She models living a life open to risk-taking,” said Lemei. Davis added, “Laura always goes above and beyond in all aspects of her job. She spends weekends photographing artwork for AP portfolio. She spends evenings and weekends working on major art installations. Laura has many special education and ELL (English Language Learner) students involved in her dynamic classes. She has given selflessly of her time and energy. I can think of no other teacher who spends so much out-of-class time fostering a love of art and love of the environment.”

Hill has received numerous arts education awards including most recently a San Diego Arts Empower Creative Leader award for her longtime dedication to student-created campus art installations and her unique ability to guide students to find their personal creativity. She also serves as an advisor to the Interact Club and the Emerald Keepers Club.

Kelly Sailers, Coronado Middle School, 7th and 8th grade history

Kelly has taught for 18 years in the district and currently serves as the history department chair and on the MTSS committee.

CMS English and History teacher Kathy Cotten, shared enthusiastic praise for Sailers, “Kelly is loved by all! Former students (including my own son) love to visit her even while in high school and beyond. They love to stop in and discuss with Empress Kellysama their memories of Warlords of Japan, or what their next adventure in life will be. She is proactive with parents and assures them that working as a team they can support their student as needed. Kelly is very respected by her colleagues. She offers support and guidance to new teachers as well as seasoned veterans.” CMS Principal Brooke Falar echoed the praise for Sailers, “We are proud to have her represent CMS, she is an inspiration to all of us.”

Robyn Fullmer, Silver Strand Elementary, third grade

Robyn Fullmer is a 27-year dedicated CUSD staff member. Her classroom is a place of learning through discovery and she incorporates class pets, her world travels, art, and investigative projects along with curriculum. As a veteran teacher she is always willing to share experience with colleagues and serves in leadership roles on campus, including on the School Site Council, the MTSS committee, and as a union site representative.

Fullmer’s colleague Jodi Judd shared, “Robyn is a stellar teacher. She has the expertise and compassion to ensure each student in her charge has access to the curriculum and is given every opportunity to succeed. She is well-spoken and kind when interacting with all stakeholders. She is a quick thinker and is able to bring students, parents and colleagues together to find solutions when problems arise. Robyn’s students love being in her class and learning through discovery. Her reptilian class pets are a hit with her students year after year.”

Allyson Bans Silva, Village Elementary, kindergarten

Allyson has patiently and caringly taught generations of Coronado kindergarteners during her career. This August she will celebrate her 30th anniversary with CUSD and she continues to provide a nurturing and engaging classroom for the district’s youngest learners. As a veteran teacher, Silva provides leadership and mentorship to her colleagues and serves as a union site representative. Fellow teachers shared their praise for Silva. Art teacher Cynthia Fuhrmann said that “Allyson is consistently calm and respectful while challenging her students to be their best and is a mentor for both students and teachers.” Third grade teacher Rise Cooley said, “I can’t think of anyone else at this campus that more emulates the quality of a teacher that all should strive to obtain. Hundreds of students have had the privilege, and the fortune, to be in Allyson’s class, receiving her love, care, and expertise.”

All four teachers will be recognized by their school principals at the beginning of the governing board meeting at 4pm on Thursday, May 18 at the CUSD District Office, 201 Sixth Street. The public, family, colleagues, and friends are invited to come for the special celebration.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






