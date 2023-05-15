Monday, May 15, 2023
Sports

Giveaway: Chance to Win 5 Ticket Family Pack to SD Legion Rugby Match on May 28th

4 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Image courtesy of SD Legion.

San Diego’s professional rugby team, San Diego Legion, is giving away a “family pack of 5 tickets” to the May 28th game vs. New York Ironworkers at Snapdragon Stadium.
HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by May 21st by 5pm. Winners will be notified by May 21st at 6pm and winners will have 2 hours to claim their prize before the next winner will be notified.

Image courtesy of SD Legion.
Learn More:

HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by May 21st by 5pm. Winners will be notified by May 21st at 6pm and winners will have 2 hours to claim their prize before the next winner will be notified.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for other dates and have no cash value.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO LEGION

SAN DIEGO LEGION STRIVES TO MAKE THE SPORT OF RUGBY AS BELOVED HERE AS IT IS GLOBALLY AND TO EXCITE THE LOCAL COMMUNITY ABOUT RUGBY’S WONDERFUL DIVERSE CULTURE AND POSITIVE INFLUENCE.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAN DIEGO LEGION (@sdlegion)



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Track & Field Team Advances Ten Athletes to the CIF Finals

Sports

Coronado Boys Lacrosse Wins Final Regular Season Game Against Saints 14-6

Sports

Islander Track & Field Team Qualifies 15 to CIF Prelims

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Take Home Win Against Scripps Ranch 12-10

Sports

Islander Girls Lacrosse Takes Senior Night OT Win 10-9 Over La Jolla

Sports

Islander Boys Lacrosse Wins on Senior Night 14-6 Against Patrick Henry

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Today’s Builder Television Show Features Coronado Builder John O’Brien and Flagg Coastal Homes

Dining

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Hotel del Coronado – May 14

Community News

Want to Live Near San Diego Bay? Here are Six Personal Finance Hacks to Get You There Faster

Bridgeworthy

San Diego Symphony Presents Exciting Summer Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Community News

Easter Fun is Springing up at Loews Coronado Bay Resort – April 9

Dining

Calypso Cafe Now Serving Dinner in the Coronado Cays – View Menu

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.