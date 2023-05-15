Giveaway: Chance to Win 5 Ticket Family Pack to SD Legion Rugby Match on May 28th

San Diego’s professional rugby team, San Diego Legion, is giving away a “family pack of 5 tickets” to the May 28th game vs. New York Ironworkers at Snapdragon Stadium.

HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by May 21st by 5pm. Winners will be notified by May 21st at 6pm and winners will have 2 hours to claim their prize before the next winner will be notified.

Learn More:

Homepage for San Diego Legion: https://sdlegion.com/

Click here to view their upcoming schedule: https://sdlegion.com/schedule

Tickets cannot be exchanged for other dates and have no cash value.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO LEGION

SAN DIEGO LEGION STRIVES TO MAKE THE SPORT OF RUGBY AS BELOVED HERE AS IT IS GLOBALLY AND TO EXCITE THE LOCAL COMMUNITY ABOUT RUGBY’S WONDERFUL DIVERSE CULTURE AND POSITIVE INFLUENCE.

