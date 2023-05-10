Wednesday, May 10, 2023
CHS Interact Club Volunteers At Tijuana Orphanage

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School Interact Club members spent a day volunteering at an orphanage in Tijuana with Corazon de
Vida.

Members of the Coronado High School Interact Club spent the day on Saturday, May 6, 2023 volunteering with Corazon de Vida at an orphanage in Tijuana. Nine students, along with their club faculty advisor Dr. Heidi Bergener and Rotarian Jean Marie Bond, left Coronado early Saturday morning to make the drive south.

“Our group of 11 spent the day cooking food and cleaning dishes for 70 people. We also played games and did crafts with children,” said Bergener. “I am very proud of these students. They displayed a remarkable dedication to giving back and their philanthropic spirit reflects positively on the entire (CHS) student body and sets a precedent for future generations in the school,” she said.

In addition to the day of service, the club also brought donations collected during their two-week donation drive at CHS. Items included shampoo, conditioner, lotions, feminine hygiene products, and deodorant.

Coronado High School Interact Club members with Rotarians Dr. Heidi Bergener and Jean
Marie Bond. The group spent a day volunteering at an orphanage in Tijuana with Corazon de
Vida.

The CHS Interact Club is led by co-presidents Nina Camaisa and Katie Sullivan. The students planned and organized the donation drive and the trip themselves. Jorge Perez of Corazon de Vida worked with Camaisa and Sullivan ahead of the project and expressed his gratitude for the visit and the donations. Perez also commented that he was impressed with the leadership skills of the students, “they were on top of it!”

Interact Club is organized through Rotary International as a way for people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ motto. The CHS Interact Club is supported by the Coronado Rotary Club. Both Dr. Bergener and Jean Marie Bond are members of Coronado Rotary.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

