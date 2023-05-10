CHS Interact Club Volunteers At Tijuana Orphanage

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Members of the Coronado High School Interact Club spent the day on Saturday, May 6, 2023 volunteering with Corazon de Vida at an orphanage in Tijuana. Nine students, along with their club faculty advisor Dr. Heidi Bergener and Rotarian Jean Marie Bond, left Coronado early Saturday morning to make the drive south.

“Our group of 11 spent the day cooking food and cleaning dishes for 70 people. We also played games and did crafts with children,” said Bergener. “I am very proud of these students. They displayed a remarkable dedication to giving back and their philanthropic spirit reflects positively on the entire (CHS) student body and sets a precedent for future generations in the school,” she said.

In addition to the day of service, the club also brought donations collected during their two-week donation drive at CHS. Items included shampoo, conditioner, lotions, feminine hygiene products, and deodorant.

The CHS Interact Club is led by co-presidents Nina Camaisa and Katie Sullivan. The students planned and organized the donation drive and the trip themselves. Jorge Perez of Corazon de Vida worked with Camaisa and Sullivan ahead of the project and expressed his gratitude for the visit and the donations. Perez also commented that he was impressed with the leadership skills of the students, “they were on top of it!”

Interact Club is organized through Rotary International as a way for people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ motto. The CHS Interact Club is supported by the Coronado Rotary Club. Both Dr. Bergener and Jean Marie Bond are members of Coronado Rotary.

