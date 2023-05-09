Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Youth Chess Tournament at Coronado Library to Include International Grandmaster – May 20

Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

Don’t miss the Fifth Annual San Diego-Azerbaijan Youth Chess Tournament, including a talk for youth by an international chess grandmaster! The tournament is presented by the Coronado Public Library in partnership with the Global Neighborhood Project and will go from 10 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 20 in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Check-in for players begins at 9:30 am.

The Grandmaster is Vasif Durarbayli, and the open chess tournament will feature 40 young San Diego County chess players. Durarbayli will present certificates and make closing remarks that afternoon.

Durarbayli, who started playing chess at the age of 6, became an international master at the age of 15 in 2007, and three years later became a grandmaster. A native of Azerbaijan, which he represented in several Chess Olympiads, he now resides in St. Louis. The grandmaster designation is the highest designation in chess. Chess titles are awarded by the International Chess Federation. There are 1,721 grandmasters worldwide.

There is no charge to players to participate in the event. The tournament is limited to 40 players, and they must register in advance.

To register, visit https://coronado.librarycalendar.com/event/youth-chess-tournament-featuring-grand-master.



