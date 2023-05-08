Real Estate: Fresh Real Estate Talking Points

Coronado Migration Data

In a Redfin data migration analysis, based on 2 million users, the trend for Coronado was quite interesting. According to Redfin, 3% of all homebuyer searches across the nation actively searched Coronado. From this data, it shows the cities that were the most active in that search. Very impressive how they can come up with this data to show what metro areas have the most interest in Coronado real estate and likely the lifestyle this island has to offer.

Coronado Ranks Among the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the Nation

Our beautiful Golden State of California is home to 70% of the country’s most expensive homes. Where does our Crown Jewel of Coronado fit? The following chart shows some recent data on this ranking. It’s not easy finding Coronado specific information and what we do find does come with some variation. All in all, this gives a good idea where we rank on a national scale.

Date Medium Price Ranking Nov. 2019 $1.595M 76 Nov. 2021 $2.195M 63 Nov. 2022 $2.695M 53

(Sources: Redfin, Property Shark Report, RealtyHop)

If you are looking to sell your home or in the market to buy your next home or investment property, let our seasoned real estate advisors guide you through the process. We are here to answer your questions and help you reach your goals. We also offer full-service management services on the island for long term or vacation rentals. Currently servicing 400 units at The Coronado Shores.

About the contributing writer: Horace Chavez, Broker Associate with ‘The Shores Group’ Real Estate Advisors and licensed since 1999. “I recognize every buyer and seller have their own unique needs and goals. My experience and resources have allowed me to provide a high level of service to all my clients.” Areas of service consist of sales, marketing, including transaction and property management. Investment properties and Second homes have been a good part of our buyer community. I also work with 1031 Exchanges and Certified as a Probate & Trust Specialist.

Contact Horace Chavez at 619-992-7001

DRE# 01259508

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents shared is deemed to be reliable and gathered from different sources including the perspective of the author. It is not meant for or intended to provide or replace any type of legal, tax, financial, or accounting professional or personal advice or service. It is highly advised that the reader seek their own professional advisor or counsel concerning their specific individual needs or circumstances before making any decisions or conclusions. Always review and know your options before making any decisions.

To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management services, please visit Coronado Shores Co.





