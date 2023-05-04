Giveaway: Chance to Win Two Tickets to “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” at Lamb’s Players Theatre (May 13th)

Win two tickets to see “R-E-S-P-E-C-T ” at Lamb’s Players Theatre (May 13th at 2pm).

HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by May 11 by 5pm. Winners will be notified by May 11th at 8pm.

About “R-E-S-P-E-C-T”

THE AMAZING MUSIC OF THE WOMEN OF THE ’60s

BY KERRY MEADS & VANDA EGGINGTON

The team that brought you LAMB’S musical hits BOOMERS and AMERICAN RHYTHM are back with a wild, fun celebration of the music of Aretha Franklin, Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Janis Joplin, Diana Ross, Brenda Lee and many many more.

Now Playing Through June 4th

More info at Lamb’s Players Theatre.

Win two tickets to see “R-E-S-P-E-C-T ” at Lamb’s Players Theatre (May 13th at 2pm).

HOW TO ENTER: Leave a comment on this Facebook post for a chance to win. Comments must be made by May 11 by 5pm. Winners will be notified by May 11th at 8pm.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for other dates and have no cash value.

ABOUT LPT:

LAMB’S PLAYERS THEATRE is one of San Diego’s leading not-for-profit, professional performing arts organizations, presenting an exciting variety of work year-round in our resident theatre in Coronado. We also have an Educational Outreach program touring to schools across the county.

Celebrating our 50th year, we are an artist led company, historically hiring more San Diego based actors than any other theatre. With our small full-time staff and large circle of associate artists, we employ a multi-talented team of actors, directors, designers and craftspeople annually.

We are grateful to be part of a theatre community that supports equality, diversity & inclusion.

We are a small theatre studio “that punches above its weight.” You can get a sense of who we are by viewing production photos and the list of shows produced. But to really understand us you need to experience our work 🙂

Learn More





