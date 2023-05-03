How to Respond Quickly to a Stroke and Other Emergencies – May 18

The John D. Spreckels Center is pleased to host a presentation on Thursday, May 18, from 2-3 pm, with Gregory Apel, MD, board-certified emergency medicine doctor at Sharp Coronado Hospital to learn what to look for and how to help in an emergency. In addition, emergency department nurses will offer free blood pressure screening, and the Mindful Café will provide a heart-healthy snack. Participants will be able to ask questions following the presentation as well.

This event is free and open to adults. A reservation is not necessary. The Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street. Call 619-522-7343 for more information or stop by the center to get a list of the exciting upcoming activities for summer.





