Save the date for Friday, May 12, from 2-3 pm to take part in an immersive experience at the Spreckels Center in partnership with Sharp Coronado Hospital to explore how music supports mental health and wellness. Learn how music positively affects our mood in this one-hour energizing percussion presentation.

This event is free and open to the 50 or better community. A reservation is not necessary. John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 7th Street. Call 619-522-7343 for more information.