Coronado Memorial Day Tribute in Star Park – May 29

Memorial Day services will take place Monday, May 29, at Star Park. The event begins at 10 am. There will be a Presentation of Colors, keynote speakers, Taps, and singing of the National Anthem.

Representatives and veterans from all branches of the military will be present. Coronado Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 2422) hosts Memorial Day services here annually.

This event grows larger each year and everyone is encouraged to come down in support of our veterans and troops. This year’s guest speaker will be Rear Admiral Keith B. Davids, USN, current Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command.

Coronado has always been a veteran-driven community. Post 2422 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was founded in 1932, when 100 members of the community signed a petition to be granted their own chapter. Memorial Day services have been honored in Coronado since the 1930s, in the midst of The Great Depression.

As traditions go, Memorial Day ranks right up there at the top of the list. The Coronado community, long influenced by the military, supports this annual event in abundant numbers, paying homage to those who served, and sacrificed their lives for their country.

Whether directly or indirectly affected by tragedy or loss, everyone is encouraged to attend, to help us remember those who died in the service of their nation, and to show our support.

Memorial Day ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and last about an hour. Seniors or disabled are advised to arrive early to take advantage of the limited seating available.

Parking is available on adjacent streets to Star Park. Many, however, choose to walk, ride a bike, or get dropped off.

Coronado VFW Post 2422 hosts this annual event in conjunction with the United States Navy League (Coronado Council), the Military Officers’ Association of America (Silver Strand Chapter), and the Marine Corps League (Coronado Detachment).

Following the event at Star Park, the public is invited for light refreshments at VFW headquarters (557 Orange Avenue).

More information is available at www.vfwpost2422.org or by calling 619-435-6917.





