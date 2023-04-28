Friday, April 28, 2023
Diane Benscoter to Speak on Psychological Manipulation – May 13

On Saturday, May 13th at 4 pm in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library, the Coronado Democratic Club is presenting a special program featuring Diane Benscoter, the Founder of Antidote.ngo.

Diane will be speaking about the public health problems caused by the dangerous psychological manipulation used today by many seemingly innocent and even legitimate groups. Diane has personal experience with one such group having been a member the Unification Church (aka the Moonies) in the 1980s. After many years in this group, Diane realized she had been manipulated into believing many things that were simply not true. Since then Diane has dedicated her life to educating the general population how people are convinced to “drink the Kool-Aid” and what their friends, families, and neighbors can do to help extract them from whatever group manipulated them to join.

The event is open to the entire community and will shed light on how and why people join groups like these.

 

 

 



