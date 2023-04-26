CHS Swim Team Celebrates Senior Night

🎶 Splish Splash 🎶

The Islanders CHS Swim Team held their Senior Night on Friday, April 21 at their last regular season meet against La Jolla HS. Jake Finch, Tayah Bubulka, Zoe Searles, Kylie Guess, Olivia Parr, Alexis Hammond, and Sam Quarles were honored at the ceremony after the meet. Parents and friends, including the Islander mascot “Tiki” and Principal Karin Mellina were on deck to help celebrate. It was somewhat bittersweet for the swimmers and their loved ones. It was saying goodbye to a world they have known since they were little, where some began swimming competitively as young as five years old. They will also be saying goodbye to the friends they have grown up with very soon when they graduate on June 15th. As they are all heading in different directions, this part was especially tough, and many tears were shed after the ceremony. Recognition of what they have accomplished in their youth and the end of this chapter of their lives was both joyful and sad.

While they are leaving behind fond memories and friends that are like family, they are also leaving their legacy. Sam Quarles leaves a trail of several broken school records in the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex (BBMAC) that many of the team have called home for more than a decade. The future is bright for all our swimmers; they will be diving confidently into their future at colleges like UC Berkeley, UCSD, Gonzaga, UCLA, Long Beach State, and USC.

The regular swim season is finished, but the post-season competition is just warming up. In progress this week is the City Conference which will conclude on April 28 in La Jolla at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex.

Congratulations to the seniors! Special thanks to the Swim Team Booster Parents who did an outstanding job organizing the Senior Night, and to Coach Paul Folts for a successful and fun swim season. Good luck, Godspeed, and finish strong Islanders!






