Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Foundation Brings in More than $75,000 at the 25th Anniversary Gala!

Coronado School of the Arts’ (CoSA) 25th Anniversary Gala thrilled attendees with live student performances, amazing art and a live auction, raising more than $75,000 to help support student artists. The event, a sell-out at 200 guests, highlighted the creative work of CoSA artists, staff and programs.

“We are incredibly excited to share that the gala was a huge success,” said Shane Schmeichel, Coronado Unified School District Director of Special Programs. “We are so pleased that, after postponing this event during lockdown, we were finally able to share with the community all the amazing things CoSA is doing.”

The event, which was held at the Island Club on NASNI, took place on Saturday, March 11th. Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres, wine, a delicious sit-down dinner and enjoyed live student performances including music, dancing, digital arts exhibitions, and theatrical productions. In addition, visual arts students were on hand creating live interactive art. Finally, guests danced the night away with live music from the band IT’S NEVER 2L8.

John Weisbarth, from Tiny House Nation, emceed the event and helped auction off everything from a five-night trip to Costa Rica to a catered Trivia Night with local celeb and former mayor Casey Tanaka. Guests included parents, community members and local leaders, as well as former CoSA students, including the school’s very first graduates.

The money earned from the event will help fund CoSA programs. CoSA has been dedicated to enriching lives through the arts in San Diego since its founding in 1996. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org

Students and parents are invited to follow CoSA on Facebook (@coronadoschoolofthearts) and Instagram (@cosasdofficial) to stay current on upcoming news and audition information.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





