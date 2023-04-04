San Diego Symphony Presents Exciting Summer Season at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

The San Diego Symphony is thrilled to present another exciting summer season of live performances at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The Conrad Prebys 2023 summer season promises to be one of the best yet, with an impressive lineup of performers from a variety of genres and backgrounds. This season will run June through the end of September, finishing just before the San Diego Symphony returns to a renovated Jacobs Music Center for the first Season back in its historic indoor home.

Recently called one of the “country’s coolest concert venues” by Forbes, The Rady Shell is back in full force for its third summer of concerts. Beginning with its Opening Night classical concert on June 30 the San Diego Symphony Orchestra will kick off the season with Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and the West Coast Premiere of Roberto Sierra’s Salseando featuring trumpet player Pacho Flores and conducted by Music Director Rafael Payare. The following night, San Diego rock n’ roll favorites The Beach Boys will once more grace The Rady Shell stage, in a hit-filled presentation that’s sure to have you dancing along and ready to have “fun, fun, fun” all summer. Rounding out the opening weekend of The Rady Shell Conrad Prebys 2023 Summer Season is the Symphony’s presentation of ARETHA: A Tribute on July 2, taking us through the repertoire of one of music’s greatest artists, featuring a star-studded guest artist lineup and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

This summer will feature talent from all genres of music joining the San Diego Symphony Orchestra on The Rady Shell stage. Artist highlights with the orchestra include Alternative-Rock band and recent Carnegie Hall performers Guster (July 29); San Diego favorites, Mariachi Los Camperos return for a concert (July 30); GRAMMY® award-winning songstress Judy Collins and talented jazz recording artist Madeleine Peyroux will perform a selection of hits (Aug 18); a night of favorite jazz tunes in When The Saints Go Marching In with Byron Stripling (Aug 20); and an array of notable Broadway melodies in conductor Rob Fisher’s Broadway Romance, featuring vocalists Mikaela Bennett and Ross Lekites (Aug 25).

Also, this season, several musicians make their debut appearances at The Rady Shell. Stars gracing this stage for the first time include ‘90s hip-hop dance sensation C&C Music Factory (July 4), known for their top hits “Gonna Make you Sweat” and “Here We Go Let’s Rock & Roll”; GRAMMY®-nominated and Billboard Hot 100 touring artist Charlie Puth makes his way to San Diego (July 9); iconic singer Patti Labelle makes her Rady Shell debut in a night of historic hits with Gladys Knight (Aug 19); legendary rocker Van Morrison will present a night to remember (Sept 4); and Jethro Tull will perform live for audiences on September 26.

Overall, the 2023 summer season at the Rady Shell promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers and performing arts enthusiasts. So, grab your sunscreen, pack a picnic, and get ready for a summer of unforgettable performances and cultural celebrations at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Tickets now on sale at www.theshell.org





