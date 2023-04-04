Easter Fun is Springing up at Loews Coronado Bay Resort (April 9th)



Enjoy a lavish waterfront Easter Brunch at Crown Landing featuring a full buffet with classic brunch offerings and multiple curated stations from eggs benedict, to cheese and charcuteries, to a full seafood display. Choose from delicious entrees like king salmon and mushroom wellington for your main course and satisfy your sweet tooth with a bountiful dessert station. Brunch includes a champagne welcome for adults and sparkling cider for the kids and is served from 10am-4pm. Pricing is $125 for adults and $49 for kids. Secure your table at Crown Landing online via Resy.com.

The bayside resort is also hosting a variety of holiday activities throughout the day for the entire family including face painting, felt bunny ear making, and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny in the lobby from 8am – 1pm on Sunday, April 9th. Easter egg hunts will take place at 9am for ages 5 and under and at 11am for ages 6 and over. Hop on over to Loews Coronado Bay Resort this Easter.

More info: https://www.loewshotels.com/coronado-bay-resort/discover/resort-happenings





