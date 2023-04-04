Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Community NewsDining

Easter Fun is Springing up at Loews Coronado Bay Resort (April 9th)

1 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner


Enjoy a lavish waterfront Easter Brunch at Crown Landing featuring a full buffet with classic brunch offerings and multiple curated stations from eggs benedict, to cheese and charcuteries, to a full seafood display. Choose from delicious entrees like king salmon and mushroom wellington for your main course and satisfy your sweet tooth with a bountiful dessert station. Brunch includes a champagne welcome for adults and sparkling cider for the kids and is served from 10am-4pm. Pricing is $125 for adults and $49 for kids. Secure your table at Crown Landing online via Resy.com.

The bayside resort is also hosting a variety of holiday activities throughout the day for the entire family including face painting, felt bunny ear making, and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny in the lobby from 8am – 1pm on Sunday, April 9th. Easter egg hunts will take place at 9am for ages 5 and under and at 11am for ages 6 and over. Hop on over to Loews Coronado Bay Resort this Easter.

More info:  https://www.loewshotels.com/coronado-bay-resort/discover/resort-happenings



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.