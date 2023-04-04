Coronado Islander Track Team Competes at the University City Invite

Head coach Cameron Gary details the performances of the Islanders’ skeleton crew at the UC invite last Saturday. Our next two meets will be league competitions on May 6th and 13th, followed by the Jim Cervany Invite on May 15th. For photos of all of our meets as well as a schedule of competitions, visit our public website at IslanderTrack.com.

From Head coach Cameron Gary:

We had a “skeleton crew” due to this past week being our Spring Break. So, several athletes did not compete this week. However, it was an opportunity for some of our younger athletes to see competitive action in an Invitational setting.

Senior Saxton Sylvester won the Open Men’s Discus with a personal record (PR) throw of 110 feet, 7 inches. He currently ranks second in the City League in this event.

In the Freshman Boys 1600m Run, Nathan Ayan continues to impress. He finished 2nd overall in a field of 22 Athletes. His time was 4:54.81.

In the Sophomore Girls 100m, Charlotte Kuite finished 3rd overall, with a time of 13.19 seconds. This was a personal record for her. She currently ranks 6th overall in the City League, and 17th among sophomore girls in the San Diego Section (380+ athletes). She also finished 7th in the Sophomore girls’ 200-meter Dash, with a time of 29.52 seconds.

Other top finishers this weekend included our Sophomore Boys 4×100 Relay of Von Pritchett, Sean Groeneveld, David Castillo, and Mason Olsen. They finished 4th overall with a time of 47.48 seconds. Groeneveld finished 5th overall in the Sophomore Boys 100- and 200-meter dashes, respectively. His times were 11.57 seconds and 23.81 seconds, respectively… The 200-meter time is a PR. Freshman Micaela Gistaro finished 4th in the Freshman Girls’ 100- and 200-meter dashes, respectively. Her respective times were 13.17 and 27.55 seconds. Junior Tatiana Potter finished 4th in the Open Women’s 100-meter Dash, with a time of 13.36 seconds.

Athletes who achieved PRs this weekend were:

Jackson Rohrs-Frazier; Sophomore Boys Long Jump – 18′ 2.50″

Mason Gibbs; Freshman Boys Long Jump – 15′ 5.50″, Freshman Boys 100-meter Dash – 13.09 seconds

Mason Olsen; Sophomore Boys 200-meter Dash – 25.23 seconds

Senior Jaden Banner; Open 100-meter Dash – 11.93 seconds

Senior Nathan Cohenca; Open Men’s Shot Put – 26′ 6.00″

Jace Larson; Freshman Boys 400-meter Dash – 57.62 seconds

Sophomore Von Pritchett; Sophomore Boys 100-meter Dash – 12.36 seconds

Oscar Alicandri; Freshman Boys 1600-meter Run – 5:53.62

Reif Souder; Sophomore Boys 110-meter High Hurdles – 19.32 seconds

Junior Marco Velarde; Open Mens 300-meter Hurdles – 46.50 seconds

There are many more shots of this meet here.






