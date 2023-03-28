The Henry Restaurant Week Lunch Special – Through April 2

Attention foodies and wine lovers of Coronado! Get ready to delight your taste buds with an unforgettable culinary experience during San Diego Restaurant Week. From March 26th to April 2nd, we are offering a delectable three-course lunch with a glass of featured red or white wine, all for just $60 per person.

Indulge in a range of tantalizing dishes using only the freshest ingredients, all created by our talented chefs. From mouthwatering appetizers like Spicy Tuna & Crispy Rice to savory entrées like Korean Prime Skirt Steak with tangy fried rice and delicious desserts like the oh-so-gooey Warm Croissant Bread Pudding, our menu is sure to satisfy any craving.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, catching up with friends, or simply looking to enjoy a delicious meal, San Diego Restaurant Week at The Henry is the perfect opportunity. So, gather your loved ones, or mosey on in yourself, and join us for an unforgettable dining experience that you won’t soon forget.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal! Book your table today and join us for an incredible culinary journey through San Diego’s vibrant food scene. We can’t wait to welcome you in! To learn more, visit thehenryrestaurant.com.

You can also view the full The Henry Restaurant Week menu here.





