VRMW Change of Command at Naval Air Station North Island

Capt. Justin McCaffree relieved Capt. Samuel Bryant as Commander, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing (VRMW) during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., March 16.

Bryant led the Navy’s first and only Osprey wing since September 2021. During his time in command, he led 1,293 Sailors aboard his staff and across three squadrons, led the establishment of the Navy’s second operational Osprey squadron – Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 – and planned and coordinated the CMV-22B’s eight-month maiden deployment when VRM-30 deployed with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 embarked aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) from August 2021 to February 2022.

During that deployment, the Osprey confirmed its relevance and readiness to meet the needs of the Navy’s Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission, achieving initial operational capability (IOC) in February 2022. The aircraft transports personnel, mail, supplies and cargo from shore bases to aircraft carriers at sea. Additionally, they are the only aircraft capable of transporting F-35C Lightning II power modules and additional logistics support for future carrier air wing deployments with next-generation platforms.

During his speech, Capt. Bryant thanked the men and women of the entire VRM community, including the “Titans” of VRM-30, the “Mighty Bison” of VRM-40, and the “Sunhawks” of VRM-50.

“It’s been my personal honor to lead this amazing team of Sailors,” said Bryant. “You all are my dream team… I know you’re going to move on to even bigger things.”

McCaffree assumed command after serving as VRMW’s deputy commodore since September 2021.

At the ceremony, Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, acknowledged the increased capabilities of the Osprey and its impact on recent and future carrier strike group operations.

“We have seen two safe and successful Osprey deployments with both the Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, with the ‘Air Wing of the Future’ (AWOTF) featuring the Osprey and F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, and a third heading out again with Carl Vinson later this year,” said Whitesell.

The current iteration of the AWOTF comprises the CMV-22B, F-35C, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, MH-60R Seahawk, and MH-60S Knighthawk, provides enhanced flexibility and maneuverability to compete against, deter, and defeat any adversary in any environment. The MQ-25A Stingray unmanned refueling platform will join the AWOTF in 2025. The integration of 4th and 5th-generation platforms enables increased command and control capabilities, airborne electronic attack capacity, and expanded logistical support.

VRMW’s mission is to provide Pacific and Atlantic Fleet VRM squadrons the ability to sustain lethality for carrier strike groups of the future through the timely and persistent air logistics missions, and our nation’s demands anywhere in the world.

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano, CNAF Public Affairs

