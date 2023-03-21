Coronado Crime Report: DUI with Injury, Hit-and-Runs (3/11-3/17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

Major injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Causing Injury – Felony on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

40 year old male

3/17/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

29 year old male

3/17/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 1st Street

38 year old male

3/17/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor

26 year old male

3/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue

62 year old female

3/17/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

3/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 500 block of Glorietta Boulevard

23 year old male





