Coronado Crime Report: DUI with Injury, Hit-and-Runs (3/11-3/17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Place
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Ocean Drive
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
Major injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
3/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Causing Injury – Felony on 1000 block of Orange Avenue
40 year old male
3/17/2023: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
29 year old male
3/17/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 300 block of 1st Street
38 year old male
3/17/2023: Indecent Exposure – Misdemeanor
26 year old male
3/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of B Avenue
62 year old female
3/17/2023: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
31 year old male
3/17/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 500 block of Glorietta Boulevard
23 year old male