Monday, March 20, 2023
PeopleSports

CHS ’21 Graduate Awarded Hawaii Yacht Racing 2022 ‘Wahine’ Skipper of the Year Trophy

1 min.

Submitted content

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Mercy Tangredi holds the flower-filled ‘Wahine’ Skipper of the Year Trophy for 2022 awarded her in Honolulu. As a perpetual trophy, her name will be engraved with those of previous winners and displayed by the Hawaii Yacht Racing Association. Of course, the flowers were hers to keep. Submitted photo.

Mercy Tangredi, a 2021 Coronado high school graduate, has been awarded the North Sails Perpetual ‘Wahine’ Skipper of the Year Trophy for 2022. ‘Wahine’ is the Hawaiian language word for woman, and the trophy is presented annually to the top-scoring woman skipper in sail racing competitions in Hawaii sponsored by the Hawaii Yacht Racing Association. The award ceremony was recently held at the Waikiki Yacht Club.

Mercy studies physics and computer science as a sophomore at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and also serves as a skipper of the UH Women’s Varsity Sailing Team. During the 2021-2022 season, she helped the UH Team qualify to compete in the Inter Collegiate Sailing Association national championship held in New Orleans.

Mercy gained her skills through the youth sailing program at the Coronado Yacht Club. She sailed all four years on the Coronado High School team, and was elected team captain in her senior year. She was also elected a junior commodore of the Coronado Yacht Club where she taught youth sailing in the CYC program.

Between her courses at UH, Mercy sails frequently with the Kaneohe Yacht Club, volunteering to crew the larger boats.

RELATED:

CHS ’21 Graduates Propel University of Hawaii Women’s Sailing to National Championship Regatta

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.