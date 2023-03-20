CHS ’21 Graduate Awarded Hawaii Yacht Racing 2022 ‘Wahine’ Skipper of the Year Trophy

Mercy Tangredi, a 2021 Coronado high school graduate, has been awarded the North Sails Perpetual ‘Wahine’ Skipper of the Year Trophy for 2022. ‘Wahine’ is the Hawaiian language word for woman, and the trophy is presented annually to the top-scoring woman skipper in sail racing competitions in Hawaii sponsored by the Hawaii Yacht Racing Association. The award ceremony was recently held at the Waikiki Yacht Club.

Mercy studies physics and computer science as a sophomore at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and also serves as a skipper of the UH Women’s Varsity Sailing Team. During the 2021-2022 season, she helped the UH Team qualify to compete in the Inter Collegiate Sailing Association national championship held in New Orleans.

Mercy gained her skills through the youth sailing program at the Coronado Yacht Club. She sailed all four years on the Coronado High School team, and was elected team captain in her senior year. She was also elected a junior commodore of the Coronado Yacht Club where she taught youth sailing in the CYC program.

Between her courses at UH, Mercy sails frequently with the Kaneohe Yacht Club, volunteering to crew the larger boats.

