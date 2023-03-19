Sunday, March 19, 2023
Community NewsEducation

CSF Top Buzz Telethon- Busy Raising Funds for STEM and Art Programs

3 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

 

CSF telethon banner at CHS

The Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) 36th annual telethon took place on the evening of Thursday, March 15 from 4:30 to 9 pm.

The telethon is a fundraising event put on by CSF and broadcasted live from Coronado High for those that cannot attend in person. This year’s event had representation from all four CUSD schools. Silver Strand Elementary, Village Elementary, Coronado Middle, and Coronado High School all had leaders at the event along with student hosts.

Local Food and Student Entertainment

Even before the festivities started, guests and performers were buzzing with energy. The night started off in the CHS quad where guests could enjoy some local food courtesy of Garage Buona Forchetta and Gelato Paradiso. The food truck featured a pizza oven where everyone could watch the food being cooked, and gelato was offered as a refreshing and tasty dessert.

Student performances were first, and guests enjoyed choir songs from Silver Strand Elementary, guitar melodies from CMS, and much more. The outside events wrapped up around 6:30 pm and the event moved into the CHS Black Box Theater.

CSF held an opportunity drawing for a brand new golf cart, displayed during the event in the CHS quad

This year was different from past telethons because CSF joined forces with Coronado’s Talent and its host Alan Kinzel to feature both events on the same night. Coronado’s Talent is a fan-favorite local event that began in the spring of 2017. The talent displayed this year was brighter than ever; each year seems to get bigger and better.

Telethon Impact at CUSD

During this year’s Top Buzz Telethon, Coronado Schools Foundation raised over $100,000 (as of publication time, the CSF website shows $137,000 as donations continue to be accepted). All proceeds go directly to CSF, which then helps fund the Coronado Unified School District’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and arts programs. “I think [the telethon] is super important because it helps out all of our [learning] here at CHS. It is an overall great idea,” says Wyatt Riebe, CHS student and telethon volunteer.

CSF Telethon fundraising thermometer
Community sign near the Coronado Public Library. To donate, visit csfkids.org/give.

Some CSF funded programs at the high school include ceramics, robotics, and SAT prep courses. Students love these classes and are grateful to have the opportunity to take them. Riebe shared that, “the telethon is our number one fundraiser at the school and it brings in a lot of money each year,” and he’s thankful that CSF continues to do it annually. Donors got the chance to win a vacation in Cabo, a brand new golf cart, and the chance to feel good knowing they were making a difference. There are donation competitions between past graduating classes and between the different schools, with prizes for groups getting the most donations. But actually, everyone’s a winner at the CSF telethon – having fun and enriching our schools.

Call tables lined up awaiting donation calls

Without the Coronado Schools Foundation and its yearly telethon, CUSD students would not have access to some of the amazing programs that they do. Students and staff are most appreciative for CSF for all they provide to our schools.

The Top Buzz Telethon continues to take donations to reach its goal of $250,000. To donate, visit csfkigs.org.

 



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.