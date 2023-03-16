Thursday, March 16, 2023
Community News

Emerald Keepers 2023 Poster Competition – Posters Due April 7

1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

Emerald Keepers’ third annual Earth Day Poster Competition is underway with all posters due to the Coronado Public Library by Friday, April 7th at 5 pm. This year’s theme is “Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free.”

View the full Earth Day Poster contest 2023 flyer here.

Theme: KEEP OUR SEA PLASTIC FREE

April 7: Posters Due to the Coronado Public Library by 5 pm

April 19: Winners Announced

April 21: Poster Awards at Coronado Public Library at 3:45 pm (Earth Day is April 22)

RULES AND CATEGORIES: Submit original work on 18” x 12” paper or poster board. Name, grade, school, phone number and email must be included on the back.

Grade categories:  3-5, 6-8, 9-12

Digital category: grades 9-12 on 8.5” x 11” paper or card stock.

PRO TIPS: The main function of a poster is to convey a message. Be sure to include the theme in your poster. It should be attractive, have visual impact, and include a compelling title.

 



Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.