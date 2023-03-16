Emerald Keepers 2023 Poster Competition – Posters Due April 7

Emerald Keepers’ third annual Earth Day Poster Competition is underway with all posters due to the Coronado Public Library by Friday, April 7th at 5 pm. This year’s theme is “Keep Our Sea Plastic-Free.”

View the full Earth Day Poster contest 2023 flyer here.

Theme: KEEP OUR SEA PLASTIC FREE

April 7: Posters Due to the Coronado Public Library by 5 pm

April 19: Winners Announced

April 21: Poster Awards at Coronado Public Library at 3:45 pm (Earth Day is April 22)

RULES AND CATEGORIES: Submit original work on 18” x 12” paper or poster board. Name, grade, school, phone number and email must be included on the back.

Grade categories: 3-5, 6-8, 9-12

Digital category: grades 9-12 on 8.5” x 11” paper or card stock.

PRO TIPS: The main function of a poster is to convey a message. Be sure to include the theme in your poster. It should be attractive, have visual impact, and include a compelling title.





