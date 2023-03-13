Monday, March 13, 2023
Village Elementary Counselor Jennifer Slusher Named County School Social Worker of the Year

Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Village Elementary counselor Jennifer Slusher was named School Social Worker of the Year at the San Diego County Office of Education’s annual awards ceremony. Slusher (center) was joined at the event by Village Elementary Vice Principal Tanya White (left) and CUSD Director of Student Services Niamh Foley (right).

Village Elementary School clinical counselor Jennifer Slusher was named Social Worker of the Year 2023 at the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) annual awards ceremony “Reaching for the Stars: You Make a Difference.” The event, which celebrates and highlights the work of school social workers throughout the county, was held this year on March 10.

“I cannot express how happy I am to see Jen Slusher being honored and recognized among her colleagues! She is such an incredible person, and I cannot imagine doing the work I do without her,” said Village Elementary School Vice Principal Tanya White. Slusher was nominated by her peers and was one of five awardees.

Slusher is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with a master’s degree in social work from San Diego State University. She has 25 years of social work experience and is in her eighth year at Village Elementary. She shared that she believes that “positive relationships are essential in developing successful interventions and or supports. Even the most outstanding curriculum or intervention will not be effective if the student doesn’t feel connected and loved.”

Awards organizer, SDCOE Coordinator Jenee Peevy, emphasized the importance of recognizing the scope of work, from crisis intervention to individual and group counseling to home visits, that is provided by social workers. “It is an honor to recognize these deserving individuals and the impactful work they are doing to help students, families, and school communities,” said Peevy.

“We are very fortunate to have Jennifer at Village Elementary and part of our district counseling team. She is passionate, collaborative, and a fierce advocate for the students she serves. I was thrilled to be able to be there to see her receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Coronado Unified School District Director of Student Services Niamh Foley.

There are over 150 school social workers in San Diego County who provide social, emotional, and mental health services to students, families, and school staff.

