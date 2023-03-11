CHS Feminist Club Hosts Food Drive for San Diego Food Bank through March 31

The Coronado High Schools Feminist Club puts on many different community service events during the school year. This March, they have decided to host a food drive in partnership with the San Diego Food Bank.

This food drive will help members of the San Diego community who are dealing with food insecurity by supplying more meals for them. Any community member is welcome to donate to the drive, it is not limited to CHS students. It is an easy way to support your community and get yourself civically engaged.

The club pushes the message that feminism is truly for everyone. But, the Feminist Club wants to make feminism more than a theory or an idea. That is why the group wanted to hold a food drive. Hannah Cohen, club treasurer, says, “Feminists support their community. So this was one of the ways, as feminists, we wanted to support our community.” When involved in a group like this, it is important to have the right mentality, but also be active about what you believe in.

The CHS Feminist Club spreads the message of feminism proactively and wants their club to keep growing, this year and next. Any student can join the club and get involved in sharing equality, strength, and giving back to those in need.

This year’s food drive began on March 6th and runs through the 31st. If you would like to donate, you can find the green donation bin in the CHS front office. The club cannot accept glass jars or homemade food items. The San Diego Food Bank’s most needed items include: canned tuna and chicken, beans, cereal, rice, nuts, peanut butter, powdered milk, canned soup, dried or canned fruits or vegetables, and infant formula. Any nutritional versions of those items above will do. The Feminist Club and the San Diego Food Bank appreciate all items donated.

The club hopes to make this drive an annual event. A can may seem like a small feat when it comes to community service, but it makes a big impact. Every donation matters and every donation counts!

The Coronado community should expect more events from the CHS Feminist Club. Throughout the month of April there will be another drive; this one gathering lounge-wear and active-wear donations. Coronado students and community members can expect more information on the clothing drive soon.





