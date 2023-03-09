Thursday, March 9, 2023
Coronado Girl Scouts Receive Proclamation from City Council

Submitted by Coronado Girl Scouts

Coronado Girl Scouts received a proclamation from the Coronado City Council this week declaring March 12-18, 2023, Girl Scout Week in Coronado.

Girl Scouts will be celebrating their 111th anniversary nationally and 106th year in Coronado. Coronado is home to the first Girl Scout Troop west of the Rockies, Troop 1. Girls will have many opportunities during the week including participating in a traditional Girl Scout Sing-a-Long at Spreckels Park around the tree that they planted 11 years ago, enjoying an ice cream party and then heading off to one of their mountain properties, Whispering Oaks, for encampment over the weekend.

Submitted by Coronado Girl Scouts

The Coronado Service Unit is looking for adult volunteers to help start new troops and offer leadership opportunities to girls 5-18 as well as new Girl Scout members.

If you are interested in finding out more, contact [email protected].



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

