Coronado Girl Scouts Receive Proclamation from City Council

Coronado Girl Scouts received a proclamation from the Coronado City Council this week declaring March 12-18, 2023, Girl Scout Week in Coronado.

Girl Scouts will be celebrating their 111th anniversary nationally and 106th year in Coronado. Coronado is home to the first Girl Scout Troop west of the Rockies, Troop 1. Girls will have many opportunities during the week including participating in a traditional Girl Scout Sing-a-Long at Spreckels Park around the tree that they planted 11 years ago, enjoying an ice cream party and then heading off to one of their mountain properties, Whispering Oaks, for encampment over the weekend.

The Coronado Service Unit is looking for adult volunteers to help start new troops and offer leadership opportunities to girls 5-18 as well as new Girl Scout members.

If you are interested in finding out more, contact [email protected].





