Coronado High Students Awarded Scholarships for Summer Study Abroad

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Four students from Coronado High School received partial scholarships through the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) to study abroad this summer. Three of them will head to France to study French language and culture, and the fourth will go to Costa Rica and engage in environmental action.

“These students will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in different countries. Coronado High School and the CHS World Languages department are incredibly proud of these students, and we cannot wait to hear about their adventures next fall!” said French and Spanish teacher and the CUSD Teacher on Special Assignment for World Languages, Maylen Rafuls.

Sophomore Spanish student Maya Rodriguez was awarded a scholarship and will attend the ‘Women in Stem for Environmental Action’ program in Monteverde, Costa Rica. “I would say I’m mostly excited about the opportunity to travel and learn about my passions in a whole new environment,” shared Rodriguez.

Freshmen Eduardo Gonzalez-Rubio and Claudia Geraldi, and sophomore Mason Deane all received scholarships for the French Language and Culture program in Paris. The three will have the opportunity to perfect their French with native professors as well as live with local families and experience the culture and traditions of the country.

CIEE is a nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange program for high school and college students. The scholarships help defray the program cost for students.

