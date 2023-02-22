Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Coronado Teacher Maylén Rafuls Receives Outstanding Language Teacher Award

1 min.
Managing Editor
Source: Coronado Unified School District

CUSD French and Spanish teacher Maylén Rafuls Rosa was named a 2023 Outstanding Language Teacher by the California Language Teachers’ Association.

Coronado High School French and Spanish teacher Maylén Rafuls Rosa was recently named by the California Language Teachers’ Association (CLTA) as a 2023 CLTA Outstanding Teacher. The award is bestowed on a world languages and culture educator who exemplifies exceptional qualities of an educator that demonstrate passion for teaching and learning.

Rafuls, who also serves as CUSD’s World Languages Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA) and is part of the team administering the district’s Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) World Language grant, was nominated for the prestigious award by CHS Spanish Teacher Megan Probasco.

Probasco shared, “The CUSD World Languages Department is grateful for Maylén’s hard work, leadership, and contributions to the teaching profession and our team. We are so proud of her and the amazing work she has done not only here at CUSD but all the other schools she has worked at in California and the students she has blessed.” CHS Principal Karin Mellina and CUSD Director of Special Programs Shane Schmeichel as well as a former supervisor each contributed to the nomination submission.

The award will be presented at the upcoming CLTA conference in Visalia, California on March 19, 2023.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

