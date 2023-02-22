Coronado Teacher Maylén Rafuls Receives Outstanding Language Teacher Award

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School French and Spanish teacher Maylén Rafuls Rosa was recently named by the California Language Teachers’ Association (CLTA) as a 2023 CLTA Outstanding Teacher. The award is bestowed on a world languages and culture educator who exemplifies exceptional qualities of an educator that demonstrate passion for teaching and learning.

Rafuls, who also serves as CUSD’s World Languages Teacher on Special Assignment (ToSA) and is part of the team administering the district’s Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) World Language grant, was nominated for the prestigious award by CHS Spanish Teacher Megan Probasco.

Probasco shared, “The CUSD World Languages Department is grateful for Maylén’s hard work, leadership, and contributions to the teaching profession and our team. We are so proud of her and the amazing work she has done not only here at CUSD but all the other schools she has worked at in California and the students she has blessed.” CHS Principal Karin Mellina and CUSD Director of Special Programs Shane Schmeichel as well as a former supervisor each contributed to the nomination submission.

The award will be presented at the upcoming CLTA conference in Visalia, California on March 19, 2023.

Source: Coronado Unified School District





