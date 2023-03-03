Islander Boys Golf: Swinging Into the 2023 Spring Season

The 2023 spring season for the Islander Boys Golf Team has officially begun! With two home matches to start off the season, the boys are looking to break records and advance to CIF Regionals this year.

The first match of the season was held against Olympian High School at the Islanders’ home course: Coronado Golf Course. From the tips, the front nine measures out at about 3300 yards with a course rating of 35.7 and a slope of 120.

Leading the way for the Islanders was junior Liam Weaver, who fired a round of one-over par 37. Sophomore Connor Wray displayed his potential, shooting a solid round of three-over par 39. Fellow sophomore Dani Girault was next with a round of 44. Freshman Elias Attee shot a 46, and junior Alejandro Schroeder rounded out the group with a 48.

The Islanders totaled 214, which was enough to edge out Olympians’ score of 221, resulting in the first win of the season.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Islanders were looking to continue their early season success against one of their biggest rivals: Torrey Pines, who also happens to be currently ranked first in San Diego County. With exceptionally windy conditions and a sprinkling of rain, the boys were battling adverse weather conditions the entire round.

Scores were high that day. Attee led the Islanders with another solid round of seven-over par 43. Weaver, Wray, and sophomore Santiago Fuentes all carded 44s, and senior Mateo Sumner and Girault both shot rounds of 46.

And although the Islanders were defeated 221-190 by the highest ranked team in the county, it was a loss they are sure to brush off their shoulders. This early in the season, the boys mustn’t take victories and defeats as seriously because there are many more matches to go.

With a team differential of 32.48, the Islanders are currently ranked 5th in Division 3 and 14th in overall San Diego.

Next week, the Islanders have two matches on Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7, against Canyon Crest Academy and a rematch with Torrey Pines, respectively. The boys will also travel to Torrey Pines North Course to face off against Scripps Ranch on Wednesday, March 8.





