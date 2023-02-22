Coronado High School Student Awarded Prestigious National Honor Society Scholarship

The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Adam Perez, a high school senior at Coronado High School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.

Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

In the 100+ years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

“The best thing about Adam is he is so unassuming. He does everything without expectation of recognition, so the idea that he has been selected as a national semifinalist for this scholarship is inspiring,” Michelle Evenson, NHS Adviser said.

At Coronado High School, Adam serves as one of the executive board members of the CHS chapter of National Honor Society and created a program called Project Read Everyday where he helped raise money and collect books for a local under severed elementary school. This fall, he hopes to attend a university such as Vanderbilt or Boston University to study engineering.

For more information about the NHS, visit www.nhs.us.

Source: Coronado Unified School District






