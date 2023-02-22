Wednesday, February 22, 2023
EducationPeople

CHS Senior Evan Thoms Named National Merit Scholar Finalist

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

National Merit Scholarship Finalist Evan Thoms is a senior at Coronado High School. As a NMS Semifinalist, Thoms was in the top one percent of all high school seniors in the country

Coronado High School senior Evan Thoms has been named a National Merit Scholar Finalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) scholarship awards program.

“Evan has earned this outstanding achievement by demonstrating distinguished performance and consistently exhibiting high potential for future academic accomplishment. We are so proud of Evan,” said Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina.

Thoms was one of 16,000 students in the country to qualify as a Semifinalist in September 2022. Semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and include the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

As a Finalist, Thoms is now eligible to earn one of many scholarships. “I have completed the requirements for the next step and I am currently waiting until March to see if I earn the scholarship,” he shared.

Thoms hasn’t finalized his college plans for next year yet but plans to go to a 4-year university and study computer science. While he waits for college admissions and scholarship announcements Thoms stays busy playing on the CHS Boys Volleyball and Academic League teams and enjoys playing tennis, playing guitar and learning languages.

For more information on the NMSC scholarship program visit nationalmerit.org

Source: Coronado Unified School District

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.