CHS Senior Evan Thoms Named National Merit Scholar Finalist

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado High School senior Evan Thoms has been named a National Merit Scholar Finalist for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) scholarship awards program.

“Evan has earned this outstanding achievement by demonstrating distinguished performance and consistently exhibiting high potential for future academic accomplishment. We are so proud of Evan,” said Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina.

Thoms was one of 16,000 students in the country to qualify as a Semifinalist in September 2022. Semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and include the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

As a Finalist, Thoms is now eligible to earn one of many scholarships. “I have completed the requirements for the next step and I am currently waiting until March to see if I earn the scholarship,” he shared.

Thoms hasn’t finalized his college plans for next year yet but plans to go to a 4-year university and study computer science. While he waits for college admissions and scholarship announcements Thoms stays busy playing on the CHS Boys Volleyball and Academic League teams and enjoys playing tennis, playing guitar and learning languages.

For more information on the NMSC scholarship program visit nationalmerit.org

Source: Coronado Unified School District





