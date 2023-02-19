Islander Girls Water Polo Crowned CIF Division 1 Champions

On Saturday, February 18, the Islander Girls Water Polo Team squared off against Valhalla for the CIF Division 1 Finals. After pulverizing Westview in the Quarterfinals 11-3 and narrowly beating Santana in the Semifinals 5-4, the Islanders were eager to bring home the championship title and secure the Division 1 Championship for the second year in a row.

Junior Kyla Granados scored the first Islander goal early on in the first period. And while Valhalla would clap back with two goals of their own, the girls were just getting started with much left in the tank.

Junior Caraline Wastila hurled one past the goalie for a penalty shot and Granados added yet another point to the scoreboard to end halftime tied 3-3. Although it seemed like a close match-up, those three goals were all Valhalla could manage as they went scoreless in the entire second half.

During the third period, the Islanders picked up momentum with goals by junior Megan Ledgerwood and Wastila. Senior Sofia Goikoetxea also found the back of the net, which gave the girls a 3 goal lead with just one quarter left to play.

The Islander defense was impenetrable, thanks to junior goalie Harper Gilbert. Other notable efforts came from juniors Grace Miller, Allie Ralston, and senior Abby Reyes, who all kept Valhalla at bay.

The Islanders had a comfortable three goal lead with just minutes to play, and they certainly ran away with the win. To top it off to close out the victory, Goikoetxea made an incredibly long goal and when the buzzer sounded, the final tally was 7-3.

For the second year in a row, the Islander Girls Water Polo Team have been crowned Division 1 Champions. With a solid core of returning veterans anchored by goalie and MVP Gilbert, the girls have an opportunity to make it a three-peat.

After a season record of 13-8 and an incredible CIF Championship win, the Islanders will be enjoying their break until the next season begins in December.






