Thursday, February 16, 2023
BridgeworthyCommunity News

Bridgeworthy: Specialty Produce, The Name Says it All

5 min.
Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdall

If you are a chef living and working in San Diego, then Specialty Produce is your happy place. If you are not a chef but love good food, welcome aboard; Specialty can be your happy place too. This produce wonderland welcomes the public and has come a long way since its cold, stark warehouse days.

Specialty Produce is located in a brick warehouse at 1929 Hancock Street. There are no fancy signs letting you know you have arrived.

The dictionary definition of “Special” means better, more significant, or otherwise different from what is usual. Ding, Ding, Ding, that’s it in a nutshell.

You can get carrots in the supermarket, but can you get top-shaped Thumbelina carrots or tiny micro carrots? How about heirloom carrots in a spectrum of colors, peeled with the little green tops left on, ready to cook? There is only one place that has all these and so much more.

Thumbelina carrots add interest to any dish.

Not able to make it to a Farmers Market this week? No need to wonder what fantastic produce you might have missed. Specialty has a whole walk-in cooler dedicated to what local farmers have to offer.

This special cooler holds local offerings as well as microgreens.

I love miniature versions of vegetables! From microgreens to edible flowers for garnish, they have a section filled with a massive offering of tiny delights.

I wanted to make a Mojo Sauce for an article I was writing about the best Cuban Sandwiches in San Diego (The Cubano Kings). The recipe required bitter oranges. I called Specialty, and they told me to come on down.

The selection of microgreens and edible flowers is second to none.

Specialty has put some lipstick on the pig over the years, making the shopping experience delightful. Don’t get me wrong, this place was “special” even back in the day, but it was and still is a working warehouse complete with forklifts and pallets.

In the old days, you would bundle up and try hard to stay out of everyone’s way as you shopped. Now they have all the comforts of a high-end market, including beautiful signage, numerous checkout stands, and a wall of monitors playing larger-than-life videos of local farmers and chefs. It is visually stunning and adds a nice touch.

Squash blossoms are as beautiful as they are delicious.

Produce is one of many things they do well. Specialty has a whole section of hard-to-find groceries. The spice section far exceeds anything you can find elsewhere, and large bins of grains and beans abound. Unique condiments and sauces line the shelves.

The displays are a beautiful as the products.

I roast a lot of oysters and use a bed of salt to stabilize them so the good stuff won’t spill out. The correct salt is rock salt, as the crystals are more significant and won’t cling to the shells. Try finding this at the grocery store… don’t worry, Specialty has your back.

Rock salt is not only used in making ice cream. It is used as a bed while roasting oysters.

I could spend all day talking about everything they carry and how many new things I have discovered there, but I want you to experience this place on your own. Every time I go, I find something extraordinary.

The people that keep Specialty running are some of the kindest and most knowledgeable people I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I am always greeted with a smile while checking in. The workers in the warehouse are never too busy to lend a hand, and the check-out people send you out the door feeling like you can’t wait to come back.

When it comes to price don’t let the warehouse fool you. This is not a bargain, big box store experience. What is a fair price for a gorgeous box of squash blossoms or fiddlehead ferns? To me the price doesn’t matter, I am willing to pay for it because I am in the business of wowing people. I believe the prices reflect the quality and unique nature of many of the products they offer.

Please take the time to check this place out. I have been around the block, and this is the only market like it in San Diego or possibly anywhere else. Specialty Produce is a local treat; we are lucky to have it in our backyard.

Specialty Produce
1929 Hancock Street, San Diego 92110



Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdallhttps://oliveavenuesupperclub.com/
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences. You can follow his culinary journey on Instagram @oliveavenuesupper.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.