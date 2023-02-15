Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Community News

St. Patrick’s Day Cooking and “Eat Your Colors” Green Cooking Classes

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 🍀 and Green Healthy Eating with your child in the Kiss Me I’m Irish: A St. Patrick’s Day Cooking Class on Saturday, March 11 and/or in the Eat Your Colors Cooking Workshop – Green Day on Thursday, March 16.

These one-day parent and child cooking workshops are for children ages 5-12 along with their mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, auntie, uncle, or other adult, to make Irish treats and healthy dishes.

Mini chefs will learn knife skills, how to interpret a recipe, and how to measure, mix and cook a variety of special dishes. For Saint Patrick’s Day, participants will cook Irish Potato Soup with Dumplings, Irish Soda Bread and Irish Pinwheel Cookies on Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 4 pm in the Coronado Community Center.

Celebrate “Green Day” will include learning how to make Creamy Pesto with Broccoli and Matcha Green Tea White Chocolate Chip Cookies on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 5:30 pm in the Club Room.

If these dates do not work for you and your child, check out the other upcoming one-day cooking workshops in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 and Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7. These interactive workshops are an opportunity for children and parents to bond as they cook together, have fun together and learn.

Julia Child said: “No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing.” 

These are great opportunities for your child to learn skills that will be useful to them throughout their lifetime. Register online at coronado.ca.us/register,  or call 619-522-7342.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.