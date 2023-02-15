St. Patrick’s Day Cooking and “Eat Your Colors” Green Cooking Classes

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 🍀 and Green Healthy Eating with your child in the Kiss Me I’m Irish: A St. Patrick’s Day Cooking Class on Saturday, March 11 and/or in the Eat Your Colors Cooking Workshop – Green Day on Thursday, March 16.

These one-day parent and child cooking workshops are for children ages 5-12 along with their mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, auntie, uncle, or other adult, to make Irish treats and healthy dishes.

Mini chefs will learn knife skills, how to interpret a recipe, and how to measure, mix and cook a variety of special dishes. For Saint Patrick’s Day, participants will cook Irish Potato Soup with Dumplings, Irish Soda Bread and Irish Pinwheel Cookies on Saturday, March 11 from 1 to 4 pm in the Coronado Community Center.

Celebrate “Green Day” will include learning how to make Creamy Pesto with Broccoli and Matcha Green Tea White Chocolate Chip Cookies on Thursday, March 16 from 4 to 5:30 pm in the Club Room.

If these dates do not work for you and your child, check out the other upcoming one-day cooking workshops in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 and Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 7. These interactive workshops are an opportunity for children and parents to bond as they cook together, have fun together and learn.

Julia Child said: “No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing.”

These are great opportunities for your child to learn skills that will be useful to them throughout their lifetime. Register online at coronado.ca.us/register, or call 619-522-7342.





