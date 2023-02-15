Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Donates $20,000 to Outdoor Outreach

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is proud to announce that they have presented a check for $20,000 to Outdoor Outreach, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting youth to the outdoors since 1999. The funds were raised from the club’s annual event, “A Taste of Coronado.”

Outdoor Outreach will use the funds to provide outdoor experiences for dozens of San Diego youth, helping them build resilience and confidence in their ability to make a positive impact. This donation will play a vital role in the organization’s efforts to promote the benefits of outdoor activities and connect young people with nature.

“We are thrilled to support Outdoor Outreach and their mission to connect youth with the outdoors,” said a member of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club. “As a community of women dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic, and philanthropic service, we believe that this donation will have a lasting impact on the youth of San Diego.”

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is a community of women dedicated to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic, and philanthropic service. The club is committed to making a positive impact in the local community and providing support to those in need. For more information about the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, please visit their website at www.Coronadojuniorwomans.org.

Outdoor Outreach is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting youth to the outdoors since 1999. The organization provides outdoor experiences and activities to help young people build resilience, confidence, and a lifelong love of nature. To learn more about Outdoor Outreach and their programs, please visit www.outdooroutreach.org or email [email protected].

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

