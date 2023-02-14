Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Souper Bowl of Caring Collects 1000 Items

Photo courtesy of Junior Optimist Club

As in years past, on Super Bowl Sunday, the Junior Optimists of Coronado went door to door asking for donations of non-perishable food items. And as always, the Coronado community was happy to help.

Food donated to the Souper Bowl of Caring. Photo courtesy of Junior Optimist Club

Many people look forward to festive eats during the big game and don’t even think of those that go hungry in our own San Diego. That is where the Souper Bowl of Caring comes in. This is a national, youth lead program. This year the Junior Optimists collected 1000 items of food through both food donations and cash donations that they used to buy needed items. A big thank you to partner Sweat Circuit gym, and the many people of Coronado who donated. This year’s donations went to the food locker at Coronado Baptist Church.

For more information on this program, visit TackleHunger.org.

 

 



