Aging and Independence Community Programs & Services Presentation – Feb. 24

The San Diego County Aging and Independence Services (AIS) will be presenting an overview of nearly thirty programs and services that are currently offered to older adults and adults with chronic conditions. The services covered focus on health and wellness, such as improving fitness and nutrition, increasing socialization, providing volunteer opportunities, participating in intergenerational efforts, and supporting caregivers and family.

This presentation will be hosted by the John D. Spreckels Center on Friday, February 24 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Registration is not required, and this free presentation is open to all adults who need information, support or can benefit from these services.

For more details, call 619-522-7343.





