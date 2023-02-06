Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Visits Naval Special Warfare Center

CORONADO – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visited Sailors at the Naval Special Warfare Center Jan. 31, 2022.

She observed training of special warfare candidates and discussed the curriculum and policies related to assessment, selection, and training with command leadership. Franchetti’s agenda at NSWCEN was focused on engaging with instructors, staff, SEAL and SWCC candidates, and NSW leaders.

“Talking with the men and women at the Center gave me the opportunity to better understand the critical role this command plays in forging the future of the NSW community,” said Franchetti.

Franchetti toured the new NSW Basic Training Command facility, recently built for improved and efficient training. The facility became operational in December of 2022 and hosted its first class this month.

“I wanted to see first-hand the new basic training facilities and what changes were made, as well as how this will improve overall training,” said Franchetti. “I appreciated that NSW leaders are exhibiting the self-assessing, self-correcting, and always learning behaviors that we are adopting Navy-wide.”

“It was invaluable to observe our special warfare candidates during the extensive and rigorous training pipeline to potentially become our nation’s top operators,” Franchetti said. “The NSW community is an integral element of our nation’s fighting forces. They are leading the charge at the tip of the spear.”

“We were honored to host Admiral Franchetti and demonstrate how we forge the next generation of naval commandos,” said Capt. Brian Drechsler, commander, Naval Special Warfare Center. “Our instructors and staff work extremely hard every day to challenge our candidates, prepare them for combat, and prioritize their safety and well-being. It is only through constant self-assessment, innovation, and grit that we relentlessly improve our assessment, selection and training processes for future Navy SEALs and SWCC.”

This visit to NSWCEN was Franchetti’s first since her appointment as Vice Chief of Naval Operations in September 2022.

Naval Special Warfare Center, located on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat communities, a key asset of NSW. The NSW mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. For more information on the NSW assessment, selection, and training pathway, visit https://www.sealswcc.com/





