Monday, February 6, 2023
Education

Coronado School of the Arts: Theatre Production, Design, and Management

2 min.
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna

Coronado School of the Arts Theatre Production, Design and Management is a bustling hub of stagecraft students. The conservatory is commonly referred to as “CoSA Technical Theater.” The class takes place during either students’ third or fourth period both semesters of the school year, along with their fifth period. Technical students will stay on campus until 4:30 pm. MaeAnn Ross-Garcia teaches CoSA Technical, and students simply call her Mae. Students meet every day of the school week for this conservatory. As a whole, the CoSA Technical conservatory boasts over 18 members.

The stage in the Black Box Theater being prepared for the new CoSA production.

The theater students learn in the Coronado High School Preforming Arts Center, which includes the Main Stage Theater and the Black Box Theater. Opened in 2007, it received a two million dollar enhancement in 2010.

Curriculum for the conservatory includes studying the art of set design and building numerous sets for CoSA productions. Students get access to a state-of-the-art workshop to build sets. The workshop holds all the tools students could need for building these impressive sets. During CoSA Technical students’ time in high school they will get to learn the different factors of sound design, lighting design, and how to operate the complicated computerized lighting system in the Black Box theater. Students have the opportunity to study costume and make up as well. A big factor of this conservatory is learning how to manage a stage, box office, and house.

Why should students join CoSA Technical Theater?

Students will learn all aspects of how a show is put on. They will be a part of a large production and will have to ability to control sound, sets, and lighting. CoSA sophomore Maya Bell says her favorite part of CoSA Tech is lighting. Truly without technical theater there isn’t a show! This is a great starting place to learn many different important skills from being creative to working in a quick environment to growing sharp problem solving abilities. Maya also says students should join CoSA Tech because “you get to meet cool people and learn important skills.”

Current CoSA Tech set project.

The Coronado Performing Arts Center at the high schools hosts over seventy events each year for both the school district and the Coronado community. This gives CoSA Technical students plenty of real-world opportunities for career experience. Ella Smith, CoSA Technical sophomore, says her favorite part of the conservatory “would have to be working shows.”

Students are currently working on the upcoming CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama department’s new show, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead!” Maya will be the stage manager for this performance. Technical Theater students get to build all of the sets that will be seen in the show and work the show when it debuts on Friday, February 10th at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7 pm.

Find CoSA info, upcoming shows, tickets and more here.

 



Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna
Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.