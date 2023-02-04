David C. Lynch (1952-2023)

History shows that one person can make a major positive difference in the world. A single individual can have a significant impact through extraordinary opportunities, actions, and/or situations. David Lynch was such a person. David dedicated his life to helping what Mother Theresa called ‘the poorest of the poor.’

As founder and CEO of Responsibilityonline.org, David Lynch’s love of life and love for educating all children, didn’t come to an end with his death. David passed away on January 27, 2023, at the age of 70 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by fulfilling David’s dreams and vision.

In 1980, Responsibility founder David Lynch traveled from New York with a group of volunteers, intending to spend a month serving 35 families who lived in cardboard hovels and worked as scavengers at the Tijuana Municipal Dump.

“There was a magnetic attraction to the people and that brought me back,” David said.

David’s efforts resulted in the establishment of a school curriculum that included kindergarten, Mexican culture, and English as a Second Language (ESL).

“The eagerness of these children to learn amazed me,” he said, “and their attention never wavered, despite a constant parade of pigs, dogs, ducks, and chickens passing through their outdoor classroom! In the long run, education is the only way to help poverty-stricken people help themselves and improve their lives. English classes, in particular, can teach important skills that can mean gainful employment in tourist-oriented Tijuana.”

As Responsibility programs gradually expanded, support increased allowing the building of schools, computer labs, healthcare facilities, and most importantly the addition of teachers. Today, the non-profit organization (responsibilityonline.org) provides a variety of educational programs, through the commitment of a professional staff, and volunteers in Tijuana, Nicaragua, and Uganda. Our expansion is due to grants from corporations as well as generous individuals.

David was a long-time resident of Coronado and San Ysidro. Please send your donations in David’s memory to: https://responsibilityonline.org/.

Obituary submitted by responsibilityonline.org






