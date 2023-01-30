Monday, January 30, 2023
Babysitter Training Class – Feb. 13

By City of Coronado

Recreation and Golf Services Babysitter Training Camp is back! If your child is 11-15 years old and is interested in caring for and mentoring younger children; starting a babysitting business is the perfect choice!

The Babysitter Training class is on Monday, February 13. Since it is a school holiday, this course is offered from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Coronado Community Center located at 1845 Strand Way.

Participants will learn how to feed and diaper babies and toddlers, learn how to recognize an emergency – including what to do if a child is choking and to how perform pediatric CPR. A trained babysitter certificate is awarded to each participant at the conclusion of each class.

To register for this class call 619-522-7342 to or visit www.coronado.ca.us/register.

 

 



